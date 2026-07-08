One year on, dfcu Bank’s Rotary Club of Kampala Blue Hearts enters a new chapter of service

Kampala, Uganda | NEWS CORRESPONDENT | Rotary Uganda and dfcu Bank have celebrated the first Charter Anniversary of the Rotary Club of Kampala Blue Hearts, marking one year since the launch of Uganda’s first corporate Rotary Club and the formal installation of new leadership to steer the Club into its second year of service.

The ceremony was held at the dfcu Bank head offices in Nakasero and was graced by Assistant Governor Rosemary Mutyabule, who served as the chief guest. The event also brought together Rotary district leaders, Rotarians, dfcu Bank executives, strategic partners, members’ families and other distinguished guests.

Launched in 2025, the Rotary Club of Kampala Blue Hearts made history as Uganda’s first corporate Rotary Club, bringing together dfcu Bank employees under Rotary International’s global platform for volunteerism, leadership and community service.

Over the past year, the partnership has emerged as one of Uganda’s strongest examples of purpose-driven corporate citizenship. Through dfcu Bank’s UGX 1 billion, three-year commitment to Rotary Uganda’s healthcare initiatives, quarterly medical camps and outreach programmes have reached more than 22,000 people across the country.

The initiative has improved access to essential healthcare services, facilitated 22 life-saving heart surgeries for children in Western Uganda, and delivered screenings for diabetes, hypertension, cancer, sickle cell disease, maternal health conditions, HIV, eye care and dental services.

The Club was founded on a shared belief between Rotary and dfcu; that service and purpose must translate into practical action. For Rotary, this is expressed through the enduring principle of Service Above Self. For dfcu, it aligns with the bank’s purpose of transforming lives and businesses in Uganda and its wider commitment to responsible banking, sustainability and community wellbeing.

Speaking during the celebrations, Charles Mudiwa, Chief Executive Officer of dfcu Bank and a Rotarian, said the club’s first year had demonstrated the power of combining corporate leadership with a culture of service.

“Leadership in Rotary is never about the title; it is about the opportunity to serve. The question is not what we accomplish this year alone, but what lasting impact our leadership will leave for generations to come.”

He noted that the club had created a practical platform through which dfcu employees could contribute their skills, time and expertise to causes that improve lives and strengthen communities across Uganda.

Reflecting on the impact achieved during the club’s inaugural year, Mudiwa said: “dfcu Bank has in the past year, conducted quarterly medical health camps across Uganda in partnership with Rotary Uganda. These services have reached more than 22,000 people, saved lives and improved healthcare access for thousands of Ugandans. The initiative has also facilitated 22 life-saving heart surgeries for children in Western Uganda. Our next challenge is creating permanent health and wellness systems that continue serving communities long after outreach events have ended.”

Building on this foundation, Bernard Kasibante assumed office as President of the Rotary Club of Kampala Blue Hearts for the 2026/27 Rotary year, committing to deepening the club’s impact while expanding opportunities for service, partnership and member engagement.

“Leadership in Rotary is about placing the needs of others above our own and creating opportunities that transform lives and strengthen our communities.”

Recognising that lasting impact begins with strong clubs, he unveiled a five-point strategic agenda centered on strengthening membership and fellowship, delivering measurable community impact, enhancing Rotary’s public image, deepening strategic partnerships and increasing support for The Rotary Foundation.

Speaking during the ceremony, Assistant Governor Stephen Ssendi commended the Rotary Club of Kampala Blue Hearts for its remarkable growth since its chartering and praised dfcu Bank for pioneering Uganda’s first corporate Rotary club. “dfcu has demonstrated outstanding corporate citizenship by investing in initiatives that directly improve people’s lives. This partnership perfectly reflects Rotary’s motto of Service Above Self”.

He said the club had become an example of how private sector institutions can leverage their people, resources and influence to advance sustainable community development while strengthening Rotary’s service mission across Uganda.

As the club enters its second year, the focus now shifts from establishing a strong foundation to scaling its impact, reaching more communities and creating lasting change across Uganda.