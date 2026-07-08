WORLD CUP: Messi magic, Swiss nerve

NEW YORK | Xinhua | Lionel Messi continued his prolific scoring form on Tuesday as Argentina and Switzerland progressed to the World Cup quarterfinals on a dramatic final day of the round of 16.

In Atlanta, Argentina recovered from two goals down with 11 minutes remaining to beat Egypt 3-2. Yasser Ibrahim put the African team ahead with an early header before Messi had a tame penalty attempt saved by Mostafa Shobeir.

Mostafa Zico doubled his side’s lead following a counterattack but Cristian Romero pulled a goal back with a thumping header after Messi’s cross.

Messi equalized with a first-time effort after Lautaro Martinez’s cross was prodded into his path by Julian Alvarez. It was the 39-year-old’s eighth goal of the tournament and record-extending 21st goal at the World Cup.

The comeback was completed in the 92nd minute when Enzo Fernandez latched onto Lautaro Martinez’s cross with a header into the far corner.

“We have a phenomenal group, a group that never gives up no matter the difficulties and adversity. We’re always together,” Fernandez told reporters. “Four years have passed since Qatar, and we’ve come to enjoy another World Cup – and we want to win it again. That’s what we’re aiming for.”

Egypt manager Hossam Hassan lamented another Zico strike that was disallowed for a foul in the buildup.

“We were the better team,” Egypt manager Hassan told reporters. “We were better in everything, but the result.”

In Vancouver, Ruben Vargas converted the decisive spot kick as Switzerland overcame Colombia 4-3 on penalties.

With the scores locked at 0-0 after 120 minutes, Davinson Sanchez and Cucho Hernandez missed their attempts in the shootout before Vargas sent Colombian goalkeeper Camilo Vargas the wrong way with his side’s fifth penalty.

Switzerland will face Argentina in Kansas City on July 11 in the European team’s first World Cup quarterfinal since 1954.

The result ended Colombia’s unbeaten run in the tournament and dashed its hopes of reaching the last eight for only the second time in its history.

“You always have a plan. When it works out in the end, it’s all the more satisfying. Of course, we also had a bit of luck today, and that’s part of football,” Switzerland manager Murat Yakin said.

Colombia counterpart Nestor Lorenzo bemoaned his side’s profligacy in front of goal.

“We should have scored,” the Argentine said. “We were aware that this was going to be a tactical, pretty tight match. I believe we deserved a little more in the 90 minutes because of our intentions.” ■