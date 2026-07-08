Lavrov extends Putin’s invitation to Sahel leaders to attend Russia-Africa summit

NIAMEY | TASS | Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov conveyed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invitation to the heads of Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger to attend the Russia-Africa summit in Moscow at a meeting in Niamey.

“The third Russia-Africa summit will take place in Moscow in October, and President Putin, wishing every success to our meeting, has asked me to tell your leaders that he would be very happy to see the presidents of Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger at this summit,” the minister said at the Russia – Alliance of Sahel States foreign ministers’ meeting.

According to him, the summit’s agenda will be centered on economic, trade and investment issues. “That is why we expect relevant ministers, representatives of the business community to join your delegations. We would be happy to see them at the economic and humanitarian forum, which will take place on the sidelines of the summit,” the Russian foreign minister noted.

He also expressed hope that foreign ministers of Sahel countries will also attend the summit.