East Africa pushes Kiswahili into digital era as leaders call for wider adoption

Bujumbura, Burundi | THE INDEPENDENT | East African leaders and language experts are calling for greater investment in Kiswahili’s digital future, arguing that the region’s most widely spoken language must evolve with artificial intelligence and technology to remain relevant in a changing global economy.

The call was made during celebrations to mark World Kiswahili Day in Bujumbura, Burundi, yesterday where officials said the annual event should serve as an opportunity to measure the language’s progress and identify areas requiring further investment.

Caroline Asiimwe, executive secretary of the East African Kiswahili Commission (KAKAMA), said recognising Kiswahili as an official language of the East African Community has accelerated its growth across the region.

“World Kiswahili Day provides an important moment to assess the development of Kiswahili in member states and globally,” Asiimwe said during the celebrations on Tuesday.

She said the next phase of Kiswahili’s expansion will depend on its ability to integrate with emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, as millions of Africans increasingly access digital services.

The push reflects growing concerns among language experts that African languages risk being excluded from the digital economy unless governments and technology companies invest in language data, artificial intelligence tools and digital platforms that support local languages.

Asiimwe said the promotion of Kiswahili and multilingualism aligns with the vision of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), which links language diversity with peace, inclusion and global unity.

She called for greater recognition of African languages and their integration into digital systems to allow more people to participate in global opportunities.

“Kiswahili and other African languages must be part of the digital transformation journey,” she

said.

The comments came after a two-day international Kiswahili conference in Bujumbura that brought together policymakers, academics and language advocates to discuss the future of the language, including increasing youth participation in its development.

Kiswahili, spoken by more than 200 million people across Africa and beyond, has gained prominence in recent years following its adoption as an official language of the East African Community and its recognition as one of the working languages of the African Union.

Deng Kuol, chairperson of the East African Community Council of Ministers, said political leaders have a role in driving wider adoption by using Kiswahili in public engagements.

He said leaders must move away from the perception that English is the only language of influence and instead demonstrate confidence in Kiswahili.

“If leaders embrace Kiswahili on public platforms, citizens will also be encouraged to learn and use the language,” Kuol said.

The debate comes as East African countries seek to deepen regional integration, with language increasingly viewed as a tool for improving cross-border trade, cultural exchange and social cohesion.