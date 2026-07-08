UCC announces crackdown on unlicensed public Wi-Fi providers

Kampala, Uganda | URN | The Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) has announced a nationwide enforcement campaign against individuals and businesses operating public Wi-Fi hotspot services without the required licences, weeks after indicating it would not stop consumers from reselling internet access through neighborhood hotspots.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the regulator said the operation will be conducted in collaboration with licensed Internet Service Providers (ISPs), telecommunications operators and other government agencies.

“The Uganda Communications Commission, in collaboration with licensed Internet Service Providers (ISPs), licensed operators and relevant government agencies, announces targeted enforcement against illegal public Wi-Fi providers,” the statement said.

UCC said the crackdown is intended to ensure that all public internet service providers comply with the country’s communications laws and regulatory standards while safeguarding consumers.

“The goal is to foster a safe digital environment in which all users can trust the services they receive,” the Commission said.

The move follows the emergence of individuals and businesses offering public Wi-Fi services in residential areas, with some charging as little as Shs1,000 for 24 hours of internet access.

The growing trend has drawn criticism from major telecommunications companies, which argue that the practice amounts to unauthorized resale of consumer internet packages.

MTN Uganda Head of Communications Rhona Arinaitwe recently said reselling internet purchased under consumer packages constitutes unfair competition.

“It is against the terms of service to resell these packages. It should not be tolerated,” she said.

Airtel Uganda has also described the practice as illegal and disruptive to the telecommunications market.

The latest enforcement announcement appears to contrast with comments made last month by UCC’s Director of Economic Regulation, Content and Consumer Affairs, Julianne Mweheire, who said the Commission would not stop consumers from reselling internet access through neighbourhood Wi-Fi hotspots because the practice reflected growing demand for affordable and flexible internet services.

“We’re not going to stop consumers from accessing services,” Mweheire was quoted as saying by the Daily Monitor on June 13, 2026.

However, the Commission has now directed all individuals and businesses operating public Wi-Fi services without the required licences to stop with immediate effect or regularize their operations by obtaining the necessary licences.

According to UCC, unlicensed operators expose consumers to unreliable services, data privacy risks, cybersecurity threats and limited avenues for seeking redress in case of complaints.

The Commission said the expansion of public internet services must go hand in hand with compliance with the country’s legal and regulatory framework.

UCC has advised consumers to obtain internet services only from licensed providers or their authorized agents and urged members of the public to verify the licensing status of Internet Service Providers through the official list published on its website.

The Commission said it remains committed to promoting a secure, innovative and affordable communications environment while supporting Uganda’s digital transformation and protecting the country’s communications infrastructure.