Father arrested for murdering 10-year old daughter

Masindi, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Masindi are holding a 35-year-old man for allegedly killing his biological daughter.

The suspect has been identified as Vincent Businge, a resident of Nyakakoma village in Pakanyi sub county while the deceased is Suzan Kiiza of the same place.

It is alleged that on Friday morning, Businge who was staying with the daughter went with her to harvest maize in their garden.

He reportedly hit the daughter with a blunt object on the head for unknown reasons. She became unconscious after sustaining deep cut.

Area residents saw Businge carrying the minor on his shoulder as she was bleeding profusely from the head.

They attempted to rush her to Masindi general hospital but she was pronounced dead on arrival at the health facility.

Robinah Sekanabo, the secretary for women’s affairs for Nyakakoma village said after the demise of the child, area residents pounced on the father, arrested him and later handed him over to the police.

David Bahemuka, the Nyakakoma Village LCI Chairperson said the suspect is always under the influence of alcohol and that recently he battered his wife who has since fled their marital home.

Jane Atugonza, another resident said it is sad for such an innocent child to be brutally murdered by her own father, calling on the police to expedite investigations for justice to prevail.

Julius Hakiza, the Albertine region police spokesperson has confirmed the arrest and detention of the suspect saying investigations have commenced.

He said the body of the deceased child was picked and conveyed to Masindi general hospital mortuary for postmortem and later handed over to the relatives for burial adding that the suspect who is currently detained at Masindi central police station will be charged with murder once police investigations are done.

In December last year, Police in Masindi arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly torturing his child to death.

The suspect was identified as Sharif Akugizibwe, a resident of Kisindi village in Kyakamese parish Pakanyi sub-county.

Akugizibwe reportedly beat his one-year-old baby girl identified as Mercy Atulinde for unknown reasons.

The child sustained serious injuries on the head, face, neck both hands, and chest. After the child’s condition deteriorated, the child was rushed to Masindi General Hospital for medical attention but died on arrival.

*****

URN