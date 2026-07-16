EXPERTS: School retention key to preventing teenage pregnancy

Kampala, Uganda | NEWS CORRESPONDENT | Encouraging girls to stay in school is one of the most effective ways of preventing teenage pregnancy, according to education and sexual and reproductive health experts.nThey argue that classrooms remain one of the strongest protective environments for adolescent girls.

Eva Nakimuli, Programme Officer at Partners in Population and Development— Africa regional office; Mareshas Soressa, SRH Senior Special Advisor, Ministry of Health, Ethiopia and Dr Irene Mwenyango, Assistant Commissioner for Adolescents and School Health Division at the Ministry of Health, Uganda all said that school retention not only keeps girls in education but also delays early sexual activity, improves access to accurate sexual and reproductive health information, strengthens life skills, and expands future opportunities, reducing vulnerabilities that often contribute to early pregnancy.

The recommendations were made during the Link, Learn & Act webinar convened by Reach A Hand Africa on June 30 under the theme, “Why Teenage Pregnancy Persists in Uganda and What Must Change.”

The virtual dialogue brought together policymakers, education experts, civil society organisations and development partners from Uganda and across Africa to exchange experiences and identify practical interventions that have worked in different contexts.

The webinar was designed not only to examine Uganda’s teenage pregnancy challenge but also to benchmark against countries that have implemented promising interventions, allowing stakeholders to draw lessons to strengthen national efforts.

During the dialogue, Nakimuli underscored the importance of school retention. She said school retention should be viewed as a long-term investment in adolescent health rather than simply an education intervention.

“When girls stay in school, they are more likely to access information, build confidence and make informed decisions about their future. Keeping girls in school does not automatically eliminate teenage pregnancy, but it significantly reduces the vulnerabilities that expose many adolescents to early pregnancy,” she said.

She further explained that while school dropout and teenage pregnancy influence each other, girls who leave school are often more exposed to exploitation, child marriage and limited access to information and services.

She cited Ghana as one of the countries that has strengthened school retention programmes alongside adolescent-friendly health services as part of broader efforts to reduce teenage pregnancies.

“No single intervention can solve teenage pregnancy. We must invest simultaneously in education, adolescent health services, community awareness and economic empowerment if we are to achieve lasting results.”

Drawing from the experience in Ethiopia, Mareshas Soressa, SRH Senior Special Advisor, Ministry of Health, Ethiopia, stressed that sustainable progress depends on coordinated investment in adolescent wellbeing.

“Evidence continues to show that when girls are supported to stay in school and access youth-friendly services, they are more likely to delay pregnancy and achieve better health and economic outcomes. Education remains one of the strongest protective factors we have.”

The discussion also highlighted poverty and parenting as one of the underlying drivers of teenage pregnancy.

They challenged parents to take a more active role in safeguarding their children’s education, arguing that preventing teenage pregnancy begins at home through open communication, guidance and prioritising girls’ education.

While acknowledging that many families face genuine economic hardships, they noted that some parents unintentionally expose their daughters to risks by withdrawing them from school, sending them out to fend for the family, or avoiding conversations about adolescence and sexual and reproductive health.

Henry Semakula , Principal Education Officer at the Ministry of Education, said improving school retention requires more than enrolling girls in school; it demands sustained parental commitment throughout a child’s education.

“Parents are a girl’s first line of protection. They must not only enrol their daughters in school but also create an environment that encourages them to stay there. That means valuing education, maintaining open communication, monitoring their children’s wellbeing and working closely with schools whenever challenges arise,” he said.

Another panellist, Dr Irene Mwenyango, Assistant Commissioner for Adolescents and School Health Division at the Ministry of Health Uganda, added: “Education goes beyond the classroom. It equips young people with the knowledge, confidence, and skills to make informed decisions, pursue opportunities, and build brighter futures. For girls, staying in school significantly reduces the risk of teenage pregnancy while improving educational and economic outcomes”.

She further said that teenage pregnancy is not solely an education issue or a health issue. It cuts across sectors. Until we stop working in silos and begin coordinating our interventions, we will continue addressing the symptoms instead of the root causes.

As Uganda searches for sustainable solutions to teenage pregnancy, the experts agree that keeping girls in school is more than an education strategy; it is an investment in health, gender equality, poverty reduction and the country’s future.

According to the 2022 Uganda Demographic and Health Survey (UDHS), 24 per cent of women aged 15–19 have begun childbearing, either having had a live birth or being pregnant with their first child. The survey also found that teenage pregnancy is significantly higher among girls with little or no education, highlighting the protective role education plays in delaying early pregnancies.