Evolve Group Africa to host inaugural women in marketing summit in Uganda

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Evolve Group Africa is set to host the first-ever Women in Marketing Summit & Honors 2025. This landmark event aims to bring together leading figures in the marketing industry to celebrate and empower women.

Scheduled for Thursday, July 24, 2025, at the Turaco Hall, Kampala Serena Hotel, the summit will gather industry trailblazers, thought leaders, and change-makers. The conversation will revolve around the theme “Brilliance and Bold Moves.”

This exclusive, invite-only event will serve as a crucial platform for women to exchange experiences, insights, and expertise, fostering a strong community of support and empowerment. Women in Marketing, a subsidiary of Evolve Group Africa, is dedicated to bolstering the organization’s ongoing efforts to empower women within the marketing, advertising, and communications ecosystem. It also seeks to recognize, celebrate, and create avenues for women to reach their full potential and advance their careers.

The carefully curated event promises fresh insights, valuable networking opportunities, and celebratory moments. Invited guests will gain a wealth of knowledge and practical marketing wisdom from the most accomplished female marketers in the profession. These top leaders will share not only their career journeys and highlights but also a wide range of experiences and guidance on what it takes to excel at the highest levels of marketing.

“We’re committed to shaping the future of marketing by celebrating and empowering women who have made significant contributions to the industry,” said Happy Milla, empowerment team lead at Evolve Africa. “This summit & Honors is a testament to our dedication to creating opportunities for Women to thrive and excel in their careers,” she said.

The summit will conclude with an awards ceremony, recognizing outstanding women in Uganda’s marketing profession. This initiative builds on Evolve Africa’s three-year commitment to highlighting women in marketing through an annual magazine. Attendees are encouraged to observe a “suits and sneakers” dress code for the event, which is expected to run from 3 pm to 8 pm.

The Women in Marketing Summit & Honors 2025 is sponsored by Centenary Bank, Vision Group, I&M Bank, Radio City 97FM, Matooke Republic, Rage East Africa, and Kadanke Brand House.