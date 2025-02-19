Eron Kiiza’s Case: Court orders written submissions

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | The High Court in Kampala has directed lawyers representing detained lawyer Eron Kiiza to file written submissions in his bid for release from prison. Kiiza is currently serving a nine-month sentence handed down by the Court Martial.

On Wednesday, Civil Division Judge Dr. Douglas Singiza instructed the Attorney General, the Commissioner for Prisons, and Kiiza’s legal team to submit their arguments by the close of business on Thursday, February 20, 2025. These submissions will help the court determine whether to rule in favor of Kiiza’s release or uphold his conviction.

Judge Singiza also asked the parties to formally request a ruling date through the Judiciary’s Electronic Court Case Management Information System (ECCMIS). However, he assured them that his decision on Kiiza’s case—as well as those of Dr. Kizza Besigye and Obeid Lutaale—would be delivered no later than February 25, 2025. For now, the case has been adjourned, with the ruling expected on notice.

The judge initially suggested consolidating Kiiza’s case with that of Besigye and Lutaale, arguing that the cases arise from a similar set of facts. However, Kiiza’s lawyers objected, stating that his case is distinct since he has already been convicted, while the others have not. The judge allowed separate submissions but hinted that he might consolidate the cases in his final ruling.

Kiiza’s legal team, led by Kiiza & Mugisha Company Advocates and Arinaitwe Peter & Company Advocates, is demanding his unconditional release. They argue that the Court Martial had no authority to try Kiiza, a civilian. His lawyers cite a Supreme Court ruling from January 31, 2025, which declared that courts-martial are neither independent nor impartial and cannot guarantee a fair hearing.

They further assert that Kiiza was convicted of contempt of court and sentenced to nine months in Kitalya Mini Max Prison without due process. His lawyers claim he was denied a fair hearing, making his conviction illegal and unconstitutional. The defense contends that the Court Martial’s conviction and sentence were flawed and marred by procedural irregularities. They also argue that Kiiza’s continued detention violates his right to personal liberty as guaranteed by the Constitution.

Additionally, the lawyers accused the Attorney General of failing to implement the Supreme Court ruling, thereby allowing Kiiza’s unlawful detention to persist. Given these arguments, they have urged the High Court to exercise its inherent powers and order his immediate release.

The court session drew a large crowd, including prominent political figures and activists such as former and current Leaders of the Opposition in Parliament, Winnie Kiiza and Joel Ssenyonyi, National Unity Platform (NUP) leader Robert Kyagulanyi (Bobi Wine), Winnie Byanyima, UNAIDS Executive Director and Besigye’s wife, as well as Members of Parliament, activists, and human rights defenders.

Some attendees were seen holding placards demanding the release of Kiiza, Besigye, and Lutaale. One woman carried a sign reading “Where is my dad?”—with reports suggesting that her father may have been abducted by state operatives. The courtroom was fully packed, with hundreds standing as if watching a rally.

URN