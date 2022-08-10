Elephants destroy 50 acres of crops in Agago district

Agago, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | More than 50 acres of crops in Agago district have been destroyed by marauding elephants.

The group of more than 10 elephants invaded the area last week and destroyed acres of crop gardens in the villages of Morulem, Kicok and Lamica in Lojim parish, Omiya Pachwa sub-county.

John Bosco Oloya, the LCV councilor Omiya Pachwa sub-county says that 15 elephants again invaded three villages of Kato, Coo-odong, and Coo-odong North in Lujim parish on Monday and destroyed at least 50 acres of crops.

Oloya estimates that the destruction of crops such as sunflower, maize, simsim, millet, sorghum, and soybeans is worth about 40 million shillings.

He says that the leaders are compiling the number of acres destroyed so that it is forwarded to the production department for further action.

Christine Layet, one of the farmers in Kato village, Lojim Parish, says the elephants destroyed five acres of her crops which included maize, millet, and cassava. She said her neighbors also lost crops ranging from 5-8 acres.

Layet said after the drought, she had hope of getting a reasonable yield, but the elephants left no crop standing.

Deodato Odwar, Omiya Pachwa sub-county chairperson said they are yet to count the number of acres destroyed.

Leonard Ojok, the LCVB chairperson Agago, says he needs to visit the gardens destroyed by the elephants together with other stakeholders and know the exact number of people that have been affected.

Ojok also revealed that last month, marauding buffalos destroyed crops in Kaket Parish in Lapono sub-county and Lapyem and Labwa parishes in Adilang sub-county.

Ojok said the attacks by stray animals are compounding the food insecurity caused by Karamojong warriors and erratic weather.

Ojok however said the officials from UWA are yet to compensate the victims of the stray buffaloes.

*****

URN