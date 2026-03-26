Election season blamed for destruction of 10,000 shea trees in Agago

Agago, Uganda | URN | Agago District has recorded the destruction of more than 10,000 shea trees within a span of three months during the 2026 general election campaigns, according to district officials and cultural leaders.

Rwot Kasimiro Ongom, a cultural leader spearheading environmental conservation efforts in the district, said the tree loss occurred between December 2025 and February 2026. He attributed the destruction largely to increased charcoal production and the establishment of illegal woodlots, noting that the environment suffered while political actors focused on campaigns.

Ongom explained that some individuals took advantage of the political season, when attention was diverted to elections, to cut down shea trees unchecked. A survey conducted by cultural leaders identified the worst-affected areas as Arum, Omot, Adilang, Agengo, Kuywee, Agago Town Council, and Lokole.

He cautioned that poverty should not be used to justify environmental degradation, warning that such actions would ultimately worsen livelihoods and leave future generations to bear the consequences.

Agago District Forest Officer, John Okidi, said the district has been promoting tree planting through a Nursery Tree Hub that provides free seedlings to farmers. He added that the district is working with implementing partners to enact environmental bylaws in sub-counties such as Parabongo, Wol, and Arum. Despite these interventions, some residents continue to engage in charcoal burning and illegal tree cutting.

Okidi noted that enforcement efforts have been intensified through collaboration between cultural leaders, the army, and the district environment department. These efforts have led to arrests and prosecutions of offenders, including nine individuals from Arum who were arrested and remanded to Patongo Prison over deforestation activities.

He further pointed out that limited resources continue to hinder effective enforcement, especially in sub-counties and town councils that lack functional environmental bylaws. Such bylaws, he said, are critical for strengthening community-level enforcement and ensuring sustainable environmental management.

Okidi added that the district remains heavily reliant on partner organisations to support tree planting initiatives and raise environmental awareness among communities.

At the national level, the Ministry of Water and Environment’s Strategic Development Plan for the period FY 2025/26 to 2029/30 prioritises sustainable water management, environmental resilience, and climate change adaptation. The plan aligns with Uganda Vision 2040 and the National Development Plan, offering a broader framework to guide districts like Agago in safeguarding their natural resources.

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