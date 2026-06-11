Eighteen teams set to compete in Airtel Masaza Cup

Airtel and Buganda Launch 2026 Airtel Masaza Cup to empower youth and sports development in Uganda.

Kampala, Uganda | NEWS CORRESPONDENT | Airtel Uganda has officially renewed its partnership with the Buganda Kingdom for the 22nd edition of the Airtel Masaza Cup Tournament, reinforcing its commitment to youth empowerment, community development and sports growth across Uganda.

The Airtel Masaza Cup, one of Uganda’s most celebrated cultural and sporting events, brings together all 18 counties of the Buganda Kingdom in a competition that has become a vital platform for nurturing football talent and promoting social cohesion.

Speaking at the launch, Airtel Uganda Managing Director and CEO, Soumendra Sahu, expressed appreciation to the Buganda Kingdom for its continued vision and commitment to grassroots football development.

“Today, as we launch the 22nd edition of the Airtel Masaza Cup, we are grateful to His Majesty the Kabaka of Buganda and the Katikkiro for their vision and dedication to supporting grassroots football development through the Masaza Cup and Bika Tournaments,” said Sahu.

He added, “As Airtel Uganda, we are honored to continue this partnership, which not only develops football talent across the country but also unites communities around important social causes. The tournament has become a platform for driving positive behavioral change through initiatives such as HIV/AIDS awareness, Emmwanyi Terimba, and other community-focused programs.”

The 2026 tournament will officially kick off with defending champions Buweekula hosting Kyaddondo at the National Teachers’ College Grounds in Mubende. The tournament will then continue with fixtures across the kingdom, drawing thousands of passionate fans from all 18 counties competing for this year’s title.

While launching the tournament, the Katikkiro of Buganda, Charles Peter Mayiga, expressed his excitement about the new season and the continued support from Airtel and other partners.

“I am delighted to launch another Airtel Masaza Cup season and equally pleased that Ugandans and our partners continue to walk this journey with us as we promote talent, advance sports development, and strengthen the fight against HIV/AIDS in Uganda,” he said.

Mayiga emphasized the role of sports in fostering unity and national development saying “Buganda relies on sports to unite people within the Kingdom and across Uganda. The Masaza Cup brings together people from different backgrounds and regions, creating a shared sense of purpose and identity. Many players who have represented Uganda at the national level first showcased their talent in the Masaza Cup before going on to fly the national flag.”

He further noted that football remains a powerful tool for community mobilization, particularly in advancing health campaigns.

“As you are aware, His Majesty the Kabaka is a Goodwill Ambassador in the fight against HIV/AIDS. Through football and other sporting activities, we are able to mobilize communities and spread important health messages that improve lives.”

The Katikkiro also commended Airtel and other partners for their unwavering support of Buganda Kingdom initiatives over the years.

“Airtel has consistently supported key Kingdom programs, including the Kabaka Birthday Run, the Bika Tournament, Coronation celebrations, and the Masaza Cup. We are grateful for their willingness to walk with us on this journey. When Airtel supports Kingdom initiatives, it does so in the spirit of serving our people, and we encourage the people of Buganda and Uganda to reciprocate by supporting Airtel’s products and services. We value this mutually beneficial relationship and look forward to strengthening it further.”

For over two decades, the Airtel Masaza Cup has served as a unifying platform for communities across Buganda, attracting thousands of fans and providing opportunities for emerging football talent to showcase their abilities.

“Through initiatives aligned with this tournament, Airtel remains committed to creating pathways, whether through connectivity, digital tools, or direct support, that give young Ugandans a genuine shot at a better future,” Sahu concluded.