Eight people arrested in Amuru for defying restrictions on bars

Amuru, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Amuru District has arrested eight people for flouting Presidential directives on Coronavirus Disease- COVID-19.

Those in custody include; Samuel Odonga, Francis Okello, Patrick Kibwola, Richard Okwera, Samuel Okong, Charles Omaba, Patrick Okema, and Nelson Okia – all residents of Amuru Town Council.

The arrested persons were all found in a bar at around 8:30 p.m, on Sunday, in total disregard of guidelines that maintained restrictions on the business. At the time of the swoop, none of the arrested persons had a face mask, yet still, they paid no attention to social distancing requirements.

Aswa River Region Police Spokesperson Patrick Jimmy Okema said the suspects are charged with disobedience of lawful orders and being part of a negligent act likely to spread an infectious viral disease. Okema says that the police have they have also arrested three other people in connection with a deadly brawl that left one reveller hospitalized at St. Mary’s Hospital Lacor.

The suspects were identified as Moses Wilobo,18, Christopher Oketa, 18, and 29-year-old Robert Okwonga, all residents of Amuru Town Council. They are being detained at Amuru Central Police Station pending further inquiries. Meanwhile, all the bar owners have since gone into hiding to evade arrest.

Amuru Deputy Resident District Commissioner Geoffrey Oceng Osborn says that with over 200 cumulative confirmed patients, the area remains volatile. Oceng emphasized that security will continue a crackdown on errant individuals who contravene the standard operating procedures -SOPs issued by The Ministry of Health to prevent the spread of the contagion.

The disease so far claimed 13 people in the country from cumulative 1, 500 confirmed cases since March when the first case was reported.

