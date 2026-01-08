EC hands Presidential candidates copy of the National Voters Register

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Electoral Commission, through its Political Parties Unit, commenced the issuance of copies of the National Voters Register to representatives of presidential candidates.

The first recipients yesterday, were representatives from the National Resistance Movement(NRM) and the National Unity Platform(NUP). The exercise was conducted in the presence of journalists as part of the Commission’s transparency measures.

The Commission indicates that issuance will continue, with other presidential candidates scheduled to receive their copies in due course, in accordance with the law and established procedures.

Meanwhile, The Electoral Commission has officially flagged off the first batch of election materials from its Ntinda stores to 12 districts, marking the start of a phased nationwide distribution ahead of polling. More districts will follow.