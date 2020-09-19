Eastern region ANT delegates endorse Muntu to run for presidency

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Delegates of the Alliance for National Transformation – ANT in the Eastern part of the country have endorsed Major-General Gregory Mugisha Muntu as the party’s flag bearer for presidency in the 2021 general elections.

Muntu was handed the party’s flag and constitution at Forester Gardens in Mbale city during the party’s delegates conference held on Friday.

The delegates included members from the districts of Bukedi, Bugisu, Sebei and parts of Karamoja sub regions.

According to the delegates, Gen. Mugisha is the best candidate to lead the party and Uganda to the better heights.

Hellen Atheino, a delegate from Nagongela said that the delegates from Tororo have decided to support Muntu because he stands for the aspirations of women and that the country is yearning for better leadership which he stands for.

Alex Wakoli, a delegate from Bududa says that through Muntu, the country will be transformed to the status that every Ugandan will admire.

Zanubia Namutamba, the Bugisu sub region coordinator and Peri Wamai, a delegate from Mbale say they endorsed their candidate because he is a person who believes in work through institutions which is currently lacking in the country.

While addressing the meeting shortly after endorsement, Gen. Muntu said that if Ugandans want to see a country that evolves on equal opportunities for all citizens, they need to support the Alliance for National Transformation.

According to him, the ruling party is worn out and can no longer deliver anything new to the people of Uganda adding that people should work towards the change that they yearn for but also cautioned them against being bribed to vote.

Winnie Kizza, the Woman Member of Parliament of Kasese district said that there is a lot of hopelessness in the society where people are eagerly yearning for change which can only be caused through the Alliance for National Transformation.

She said that many Ugandans no longer understand the importance and role of government and that citizens have not been empowered enough to even manage their own homes.

Alice Alaso, the ANT National Coordinator urged the aspiring members of the party to go on and be nominated for the various positions and promised them that the party will support them in monetary terms should they get resources.

URN