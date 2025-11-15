EACOP and Enabel sign MoU to advance business and human rights in Uganda’s energy sector

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) Ltd, in partnership with the Belgian Development Agency – Enabel, have today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen collaboration in advancing Business and Human Rights principles within Uganda’s energy sector. The MoU underscores both institutions’ shared commitment to ensuring that energy and infrastructure development are implemented in a manner that upholds human rights, social inclusion, and sustainable development.

Through this partnership, EACOP and Enabel will jointly promote responsible business practices, build capacity on human rights due diligence, and support the alignment of private sector operations with Uganda’s National Action Plan on Business and Human Rights (NAP-BHR). The partnership is coined under the auspices of the European Union-funded Advancing Respect for Human Rights by Businesses in Uganda Project that is co-implemented by Enabel and the Ministry of Gender Labour and Social Development.

Speaking at the signing event, John Bosco Habumugisha, EACOP’s Deputy Managing Director, emphasized the importance of corporate leadership in advancing respect for human rights in business. “EACOP is committed to delivering the pipeline project responsibly – ensuring that growth, inclusivity, and human rights go hand in hand. This partnership with Enabel represents a shared commitment to sustainable development and responsible corporate citizenship.

“This partnership with Enabel marks a significant milestone in our journey to ensure that business growth and respect for human rights move hand in hand. Built on good faith, mutual trust, and transparency, it demonstrates EACOP’s commitment to delivering not just an engineering project, but a responsible legacy for Uganda and the region,” JB Habumugisha concluded.

Nicolas Oebel, Enabel’s Country Director, highlighted the partnership’s alignment with Uganda’s national priorities. “Enabel is proud to collaborate with EACOP, a leading private sector actor, to translate the National Action Plan on Business and Human Rights into tangible actions that safeguard rights and foster sustainable investment.”

Benard Mujuni, Commissioner of Equity and Rights at the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development welcomed the partnership as an opportunity to enhance the implementation of National Action Plan on Business and Human Rights in Uganda’s oil and gas sector. Through the partnership, small and medium enterprises (SMEs), who are the suppliers and contractors of EACOP will be reached with business and human rights capacity building initiatives – thus strengthening sustainable and responsible sourcing, and the bigger picture of national content development