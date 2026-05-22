DTB Uganda, Furaha to streamline school fees collection

Kampala, Uganda | NEWS CORRESPONDENT | Diamond Trust Bank (DTB) Uganda and Furaha Finserve Uganda have expanded their education financing partnership to include schools, introducing financing and school fee collection solutions aimed at improving financial sustainability within Uganda’s education sector.

The announcement was made during a Headteachers’ and School Owners’ Breakfast Meeting held at Hotel Africana Kampala, which brought together school directors, headteachers, education stakeholders and members of the media.

This expanded partnership builds on a collaboration launched in December 2025 through which the two institutions introduced affordable school fees loans aimed at helping parents keep children in school.

Speaking at the event, DTB Uganda Head of Retail Banking, Andrew Musanje, said the next phase of the partnership seeks to address financial challenges affecting schools, particularly privately-owned institutions struggling with delayed school fees payments, operational costs and loan obligations.

“Many schools continue to face financial pressure arising from delayed school fees payments and increasing operational costs. In some cases, schools fail to reopen at the beginning of a term because of financial difficulties, disrupting learners’ education,” Musanje said.

Musanje added that recent reports of schools facing closure due to financial constraints further demonstrate the need for more efficient and dependable fees collection systems.

“This initiative is not just about financing. It is about ensuring continuity in education, improving operational efficiency for schools and providing families with flexible financial support.”

Under the partnership, schools will gain access to financing solutions and school fees collection systems intended to support smoother operations throughout the school term. Parents will also continue benefiting from affordable school fees financing options.

Speaking at the event, Denis Musinguzi, CEO Furaha Finserve Uganda, said the partnership reflects a shared effort to develop practical solutions that address challenges facing both schools and families.

“We recognise that education remains one of the most important investments for families, while schools equally require stable financial systems to operate effectively. Through this partnership, we are easing financial pressure on parents, improving schools’ cash flow and supporting uninterrupted learning,” Musinguzi said.

School owners and headteachers who attended the meeting welcomed the initiative, saying access to structured financing and reliable fees collection systems would help institutions improve cash flow, better plan for operational costs and maintain uninterrupted learning.

“DTB Uganda remains committed to developing solutions that enable businesses to grow and thrive. We shall continue strengthening partnerships that create meaningful impact within the education sector and beyond,” Musanje concluded.