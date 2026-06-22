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DRC Ebola cases top 1,000

The Independent June 22, 2026 AFRICA, Epidemics Tracker Leave a comment

Medical workers escort an Ebola patient to an Ebola treatment center in Mongbwalu, Ituri province, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, June 20, 2026. (Xinhua)

KINSHASA, DRC | Xinhua | The number of confirmed Ebola cases in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) has surpassed 1,000, health authorities said Sunday in their latest epidemiological update.

According to figures released by the DRC health ministry, the country has reported 1,003 confirmed cases, including 254 deaths, with an overall case fatality rate of 25.3 percent.

A total of 365 patients are currently in isolation or hospitalized, while 100 patients have recovered, the update said. The contact follow-up rate across the three affected provinces stood at 58 percent.

Despite the rise in cases, Ebola response efforts remain active, with heightened surveillance, intensified community outreach, and ongoing efforts to strengthen case management and diagnostic capacity, authorities said. ■

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