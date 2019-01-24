Dr Kiggundu promises to resolve Makerere impasse

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The newly appointed Makerere University Manager Communications and International Relations, Dr Mohammed Kiggundu Musoke has promised to resolve the tensions between the university management and staff associations.

Kiggundu, the former Chairperson Makerere University Academic Staff Association (MUASA) says that he is the best person to bring both sides to dialogue.

“Whatever has a start has an end. The situation has reached a boiling point and it can’t go further. Finally, they have to sit down and dialogue. I came in and I am emphasising nothing will be able to solve these problems apart from dialogue,” he says.

The appointment of Kiggundu came at time when Dr Deus Kamunyu Muhwezi, the Chairperson MUASA, Bennet Magara, the Chairperson Makerere Administrative Staff Association (MASA) and his General Secretary, Joseph Kalema are on suspension.

Makerere Vice Chancellor, Prof Barnabas Nawangwe has argued that the three were suspended individually for indiscipline. Dr Kiggundu says both sides should dialogue for the good of the institution.

Kiggundu says that when he was MUASA chairperson, he suffered similar challenges that the current MUASA leadership is facing.

Dr Kamunyu assumed the leadership of MUASA in December 2017, replacing Dr Kiggundu.

Kiggundu went silent after handing over office. Kamunyu defended his silence, arguing that civilization demands retiring leaders to respect their successors.

Dr Kiggundu says he has always supported MUASA and will continue supporting the association. “Keeping quiet is wisdom. Keeping quiet is part of institutional development,” he says.

Dr Kiggundu succeeded Dr Tanga Odoi, the current National Resistance Movement (NRM) electoral commission chairman. Dr Tanga Odoi has been vocal in support of staff at Makerere.

Dr Kiggundu says his predecessor is right to speak because he the chairperson of Makerere Convocations, an association of the university alumni.

As a communications manager, Dr Kiggundu says he will revive relationship with the press.

*****

URN