Reach A Hand Africa and Rotary Club Of Lungujja partner to plant trees

Kampala, Uganda | NEWS CORRESPONDENT | Over 50 trees were planted in households and schools as Reach A Hand Africa, in partnership with the Rotary Club of Lungujja, joined local leaders to commemorate World Environment Day 2026 last week through a community tree-planting initiative.

Held under the campaign theme, “Act For Climate. Act For Our Future,” the initiative aimed to increase tree cover within the community while raising awareness about the role individuals and households can play in protecting the environment and building climate-resilient communities.

Speaking during the activity, Duncan Kamanyi, LC I Chairman of Makamba Zone, Lungujja, commended the partnership for bringing climate action directly to the community.

“Climate change affects all of us, and addressing it starts with the actions we take in our own homes and communities. I encourage residents who have received trees to take good care of them so that the benefits can be enjoyed for years to come,” he said.

The initiative also engaged young people in schools led by the Early Act Club at Brain Buttons Grammar School. Ashe Daniel Kitandwe, President of the Early Act Club, emphasised the importance of involving young people in environmental stewardship.

“As young people, we have a responsibility to protect the environment that we will inherit. Activities like this help us understand that climate action is not only for leaders and organisations; it is something we can practice every day through simple actions such as planting and caring for trees,” he said.

According to Hadijah Nakayi, Communications Coordinator at Reach A Hand Africa, the activity reflects the organisation’s commitment to empowering communities to take practical actions for a sustainable future.

“World Environment Day reminds us that everyone has a role to play in protecting our planet. Through this initiative, we are encouraging households to become active participants in climate action by planting trees and nurturing them. Small actions, when taken collectively, can create lasting impact for our communities and future generations,” she said.

Rotarian Ashe Kitandwe, President of the Rotary Club of Lungujja, highlighted the importance of partnerships in advancing environmental conservation efforts.

“Environmental protection requires collective action. We are proud to partner with Reach A Hand Africa, community leaders, schools, and residents to plant trees and contribute to a greener Lungujja. Partnerships like these demonstrate what is possible when communities come together around a shared purpose,” he said.

Among the beneficiaries was Elizabeth, a resident of Lungujja, who welcomed the initiative and pledged to care for the tree planted at her home.

“I am grateful to receive this tree and to have it planted at my home. It will provide shade, improve our environment, and serve as a reminder that each of us can contribute to protecting nature. I will make sure it is well cared for as it grows,” she said.

The tree-planting activity forms part of ongoing efforts to encourage communities to adopt environmentally responsible behaviours and contribute to climate resilience through practical, locally led solutions.