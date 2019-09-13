Dismas Indiza shatters Ugandan golf course record

LEADER-BOARD

➡ Muthiya Madalitso 🇿🇲 72 66 69 (-9)

➡ Charamba Tongoona 🇿🇼 70 71 70 (-5)

➡ Dismas Indiza 🇰🇪 73 76 63 (-4)

➡ Stephen Ferreira 🇿🇼 76 69 68 (-3)

➡ Meyer Breyten 🇿🇼 75 67 73 (-1)

➡ Mazibuko Irvin Thato 🇿🇦 68 73 74 (-1)

Best placed Ugandan

➡ Phillip Kasozi 🇺🇬 75 73 74 (+4)

Indiza’s near perfect #UGGolfOpen19 ⛳ scorecard!!

❇ 9⃣ birdies

❇ 9⃣ pars

❇ 9⃣ under Course record 63

Par – SCORE

4⃣ ➡ 4

5⃣ ➡ 4

4⃣ ➡ 3

3⃣ ➡ 2

4⃣ ➡ 3

4⃣ ➡ 4

3⃣ ➡ 3

5⃣ ➡ 4

4⃣ ➡ 3

4⃣ ➡ 4

3⃣ ➡ 2

4⃣ ➡ 4

5⃣ ➡ 4

4⃣ ➡ 4

3⃣ ➡ 3

4⃣ ➡ 4

5⃣ ➡ 4

4⃣ ➡ 4

Kigo, Uganda | LOUIS JADWONG | Defending champion Dismas Indiza bounced back into contention for the 2019 Uganda Open professional title by shattering the Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort & Spa course record on Friday.

The Kenyan 50-year old golf veteran blazed to a record nine-under par 63, that was bogey free and had nine birdies, on the par 72 course, full of water hazards. He will however have to hit another record run on Saturday to retain the title.

“I am happy today for the round. I was enjoying the course, it was wonderful for today…I was hitting my ball on the fairway, second shot on the green, One put, two put,” he said.

He however did not predict how the final day would go. “You never say anything about tomorrow before it comes, ” Ndiza said.

The big hitter moved up 19 places into the top three gunning for a lion’s share of the $50,000 prize that is at stake. Indiza has a score of 212 strokes from the first 54 holes, five behind the Open leader.

Another former champion Muthiya Madalitso from Zambia still leads overall by 4 strokes (207 from 54) going into the final round. He had surged into the overall lead on day two Thursday after matching the course record 66 strokes set by Ugandan amateur Ronald Otile a week ago.

The Open this year is Uganda’s first Safari Pro Tour event and has attracted a record number of foreign entrants.

Players from 19 different countries including Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, Zimbabwe, Zambia, South Africa, Botswana, Nigeria, Cote D’Ivoire, Ghana, Senegal, Seychelles, Swaziland, USA, Spain and Portugal are competing in the Safari tour event.

The other Safari Tour events of the 12 in East Africa are scheduled for Entebbe next month, and next year at the Kitante UGC Open. (see full list bottom)

The event marks the climax of an amazing three weeks of Uganda Open action that started with the Ladies, then Amateur, to the Professionals now. Nile Breweries under their brand Castle Lite, are the anchor sponsors of the Open. Co-sponsors are Absa, UTB, Minet, Pepsi, NTV Uganda, DSTV, Serena Hotels, Timecop security, Isuzu, Britam Insurance and Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa.

PAST UGANDA PRO OPEN WINNERS

2006 – Deo Akope (Uganda)

2007 – Dismas Indiza (Kenya)

2008 – Dismas Indiza (Kenya)

2009 – Richard Ainley (Kenya)

2010 – Jean Baptiste Hakizimana (Rwanda)

2011 – Dismas Indiza (Kenya)

2012 – Dismas Indiza (Kenya)

2013 – Vincent Byamukama (Uganda)

2014 – Deo Akope (Uganda)

2015 – Madalisto Muthiya (Zambia)

2016 – Joshua Seale (South Africa)

2017 – Stephen Ferriera (Portugal)

2018 – Dismas Indiza

Safari Tour Calendar 2019/20

❇Event 1 Nyali Golf and Country Club 24th – 28th August 2019 (DONE)

❇Event 2 Uganda Open (Lake Victoria Serena) 10th – 14th September 2019

❇Event 3 Royal Nairobi Golf Club 12th – 16th October 2019

❇Event 4 Entebbe Open (Entebbe Golf Club) 30th Oct – 2nd Nov 2019

❇Event 5 Rwanda Open (Kigali Golf Club) 6th – 9th November 2019

❇Event 6 Great Rift Valley Golf Club 23rd – 27th November 2019

❇Event 7 Muthaiga Golf Club 14th – 18th December 2019

❇Event 8 Thika Greens 4th – 8th January 2020

❇Event 9 Sigona Golf Club 25th – 29th January 2020

❇Event 10 Kitante Open (Uganda Golf Club) 12th – 15th February 2020

❇Event 11 Karen Country Club 22nd -26th February 2020

❇Event 12 Tanzania Open (Kiligolf) TBC

➡ 2019 Magical Kenya Open, Karen Country Club, 12th – 15th March 2020