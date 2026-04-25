Museveni launches $300 million cement plant

Moroto, Uganda | Xinhua | Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni on Friday launched the Yaobai Cement Factory in Moroto District in northeastern Uganda.

Commissioning the first phase of the 300 million U.S. dollar project, Museveni thanked China for encouraging its companies and supporting their investments in Africa.

“With this partnership with China, we can do a lot,” Museveni said, noting that Chinese firms are already investing in industrial parks and other sectors in Uganda.

Fan Xuecheng, charge d’affaires ad interim of the Chinese Embassy in Uganda, said the first phase of the plant is designed to produce 6,000 tonnes of high-quality clinker per day, a key component in cement production.

“Not only will it reduce foreign exchange expenditure on clinker imports, but it will also generate foreign exchange revenue through exports, thus strongly supporting Uganda’s national economic development,” Fan said.

He added that the plant has adopted world-class, environmentally friendly technologies, reflecting the commitment of both countries to sustainable development and green cooperation.

Fan also said bilateral ties between China and Uganda continue to strengthen, with both sides supporting each other not only on the international stage but also as partners on the path to modernization.

Ruth Nankabirwa, Minister of Energy and Mineral Development, said Uganda now has five cement factories with a combined annual production capacity of about nine million tonnes, up from two factories producing 600,000 tonnes in 1986.

As the construction industry expands in both domestic and regional markets, demand for cement is expected to continue rising, she said, adding that the new plant is expected to create more than 1,533 jobs for the local community, with many local engineers and technicians already trained both on site and abroad. ■