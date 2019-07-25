Diamond Platnumz set to perform tonight at comedy store in Kampala

Kampala, Uganda | Julius Businge | Nasibu Abdul Juma, popularly known by his stage name Diamond Platnumz, a Tanzanian singer is set to perform as a guest international artist at the weekly comedy show at Uganda Manufacturers Association – located about 5 kilometers out of the capital city, Kampala.

Platnumz arrived in the country yesterday (July 24) at 11:00am, and spoke to journalists there after at Mestil Hotel in Kampala.

He said that he respects Uganda’s music and that one of the players he likes is the AfroBeat artiste Jose Chameleon.

“Uganda’s music is the best,” he said adding that he does not only promote music from his country but does for the whole of the East African region wherever he goes.

He told his fans to get ready for the night. “I am here for you; don’t bring your high heels,” he said.

Comedy Store host, Alex Muhangi said the coming of Platnumz is the beginning of a journey where once in a month an international artist will be brought in to perform at the fun event.

Meanwhile, Platnumz used the same space to say that in 2018, he took a break from the music industry to focus on growing his television and radio station based in his home country.

He said that musicians grow largely because they are promoted by the media.

The show tonight will have local artist King Saha perform plus several other comedians.