Deputy Speaker queries visa application process

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Thomas Tayebwa has raised concern about the troubles faced by Ugandans to access Visas to travel to different countries.

Addressing Parliament on Thursday, Tayebwa directed that the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Gen. Jeje Odongo to present to parliament a comprehensive statement in two weeks’ time on measures being taken to negotiate friendly Visa terms for ordinary Ugandans.

His statement follows media reports regarding the visit of the President of Mozambique, Felipe Nyusi to Uganda where Odongo noted that they were negotiating with the government of Mozambique for diplomatic and official passport holders to start traveling between the two countries without Visas.

Tayebwa said that it was wrong to leave out ordinary Ugandans in the negotiations, noting that he has in the past received several phone calls from people seeking recommendations to access Visas to other countries.

He emphasized that it was very difficult for Ugandans to access Visas to even some of the African countries despite Iefforts by President Yoweri Museveni for African Integration.

He said Uganda has made strong strides and its citizens should easily travel to other countries as they do to Uganda.

Atkins Katusabe, the Bukonzo West MP suggested discussions with the US embassy in Kampala, noting that while serving as Shadow Minister for Foreign Affairs previously, he engaged with the former US Ambassador Deborah Malac on allowing Ugandans 10-year visas to the US.

*****

URN