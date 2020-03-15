COVID-19: Wash hands after counting money

There is need to exercise high levels of hygiene especially when dealing with currencies, Dr. Yonas Tegegn Woldemariam, the WHO country director has advised.

He explains that touching money is one of the fastest ways through, which the Corona virus can be spread since it goes through many hands in a day.

He says it is important that people disinfect their hands each time they touch money.

Dr. Henry Mwebesa, the Director-General of Health Services agrees, saying money is one of the confirmed ways of spreading the Corona virus disease in addition to sneezing, coughing and handshakes.

The Health Ministry encourages members of the public wash hands or use sanitisers each time they handle money because many people use saliva to count money, which can easily spread the virus.

COVID19 that was first reported in China on December 31, 2019, has so far spread to over 100 countries globally.

The virus has infected more than 120,000 people and claimed 4000 others prompting the World Health Organization to declare it a global pandemic.