COVID-19: Prime Minister Rugunda goes into self isolation, 35 new cases

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda has gone into self isolation after some of his contacts tested positive for COVID-19.

Rugunda is head of the national task force for COVID-19 and has been at the forefront on fund raising and distribution efforts to contain the pandemic.

“Friends, I have gone into self isolation after some of my contacts tested positive for COVID19. My own test result is negative, however, I have taken this decision as a health recommended measure,” he said in a tweet.

Julius Mucunguzi, his Communications Advisor confirmed the development.

Earlier in the day, the Ministry of Health announced 35 new COVID-19 cases, sending Uganda’s total confirmed cases to 557.