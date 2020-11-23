Court issues criminal summons against Tumukunde over treason charge

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | City Hall Court has issued criminal summons for independent presidential candidate Henry Tumukunde ordering him to appear on 21st December 2020 on two cases against him.

Tumukunde is charged before Grade One Senior Magistrate Valerian Tumuhimbise with treason and illegal possession of fire arms.

The treason charges stem from his statement in an interview on NBS TV, where he said that, ”If I was Rwanda, I would support people who wish to foster change in Uganda.”

Prosecution says the statement is a call on Rwanda to invade Uganda and cause an unlawful change of government.

Prosecution also alleged that Tumukunde was in possession of a Star pistol and AK47 rifle without a license to have both at his private property in Kololo where he was arrested.

Today the two cases were up for hearing but Prosecution led by Lillian Amara sought for adjournment in the treason case since they had not concluded investigations and hence the file not ready for committal to High Court. As for the second case, it couldn’t proceed without Tumukunde in Court.

Tumukunde was represented in court by his lawyer Anthony Wameli who told court that his client was stuck in Kagadi and hence could not come to court. However, prosecution sought criminal summons against Tumukunde arguing that he was in court on 23rd September when the case was adjourned to today and hence should have appeared.

Court issued the summons ordering Tumukunde to appear on the 21st December.

Counsel Wameli however notified court about his intention to file an application on matters of human rights violations. He raised issues of person liberty, right to a doctor and freedom from torture.

He says his client was kept for six days and only produced after they filed for his production, he was psychologically tortured when he was in solitary confinement and while there, denied access to a doctor.

Wameli wants the human rights violations case heard before the cases against his client proceed. He wants the cases stayed.

According to the Human Rights Enforcement Act 2019, a magistrate court is required to hear human rights violations matters that arise during proceedings before the main case is heard.

URN