COSASE summons Mutebile

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises-COSASE, has summoned the Central Bank Governor, Prof. Emmanuel Tumusiime Mutebile.

Mutebile is supposed to respond to petitions related to closure of commercial banks next week on Thursday.

The Constitution gives Parliamentary committees’ quasi powers of the High Court to issue summons to any minister or person holding public office and private individuals and also enforce the attendance of witnesses for its proceedings.

COSASE Chairperson, Mubarak Munyagwa issued the summons to Mutebile, after the Bank of Uganda officials failed to turn up for three scheduled meetings.

Munyagwa noted that the BOU officials were expected to appear before the committee last Thursday, yesterday Tuesday and today.

Munyagwa says that it is better for BOU officials including Mutebile to attend the meetings as they listen to petitioners who allege that they lost properties following the closure of seven commercial banks.

The committee adjourned the meeting prematurely because only the petitioner, Chris Tushabe Karobwa had appeared while the BOU Officials had not turned up.

Other MPs led by Katakwi Woman MP, Violet Adome Akurut and Gideon Onyango (Samia Bugwe North) welcomed the decision. They note that BOU officials must realize that there are people who lost properties or were grossly affected following the closure of seven commercial banks.

The Committee had invited BOU officials led by Mutebile to appear and respond to complaints by Karobwa who claims he lost properties when the 1997 Cooperative Bank was closed in.

Karobwa claims that he lost over shillings 3 billion in cash and property worth shillings 1.42 billion and an overdraft of shillings 600 million.

The committee resumed the probe on BOU after the Speaker, Rebecca Kadaga directed Munyagwa to handle a petition filed by Karobwa.

*****

URN