Congolese arrested over kidnap, sh30M ransom demand

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A joint operation between Crime Intelligence and the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) has led to the arrest of an 18-year-old suspect accused of kidnapping a two-year-old boy from Mengo, Kampala, and demanding a ransom of Shs30 million.

The suspect, identified as Amani Justa, a Congolese national from Ruchuru District in the Democratic Republic of Congo, is alleged to have abducted the child, Ivan Benti, from a salon along Musajja-Alubwa Road in Mengo, where he worked as a cleaner employed by the child’s mother, Margret Bangurize.

The kidnapping occurred around 7:00 pm last Thursday. Benti was reportedly held captive for five days in parts of Kisoro, including a refugee camp, while the suspect demanded ransom from the parents.

“I searched for the child all night with no luck. The next morning, a man approached me and gave me a phone number, saying someone wanted to speak with me. When I called, Amani Justeri claimed to be holding my child and demanded 30 million shillings,” Bangurize narrated to police.

Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire confirmed the arrest, noting that security teams were able to track and apprehend the suspect over the weekend.

“The kidnapper kept lowering the ransom demand from 30 million to 25 million, 20 million, and eventually 5 million, and then absurdly asked for 20,000 shillings for food. This behavior is abhorrent. Upon receiving this information, we tracked him down and arrested him,” Owoyesigyire said.

The suspect was extradited from the DRC and later led the police to Nyakabande Refugee Camp in Kisoro District, where the child was being held. The boy has since been reunited with his parents at Kampala Central Police Station, where the suspect is currently detained.

Police have commended the vigilance of the parents and the swift cooperation of security forces. However, they cautioned the public against engaging kidnappers directly without police involvement.

“We warn the public to avoid the acts of trying to negotiate with such people, in cases of kidnap. But we want to thank these parents who acted swiftly to negotiate with them. We also thank the security agencies that acted and rescued the minor,” Owoyesigyire added.

URN