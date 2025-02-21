Conferences, tourism boost Entebbe Airport numbers

Entebbe, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Entebbe International Airport registered 105,320 arriving and 111,420 departing passengers in January 2025, a total of 216,740 international passengers, which is an average of 6,991 passengers per day. The same period of January 2024 recorded a total of 194,563 international passengers.

The growth in January 2025 traffic is partly attributed to several factors, including tourism, Uganda’s hosting of various international conferences, such as the African Union Extraordinary #CAADPKampala25 which attracted 977 delegates, Uganda Airlines’ sustained operations on new routes, and the coming on board of new air operators (Kush Air and Premier Airlines, with flights to Juba since December 2024).

The January 2025 traffic is the second highest at Entebbe in a single month. The highest was recorded in December 2024 at a total of 222,317 arriving and departing passengers. August 2024 also ranked high with a total of 204,575 international passengers and December 2023 with 198,961 international passengers.

In 2024, Entebbe International Airport recorded a total of 2,243,104 international passengers compared to 1,932,094 in 2023.

In relation to cargo, the airport recorded 3,491 metric tonnes of exports and 1,578 metric tonnes of imports, a total of 5,069 metric tonnes in January 2025. In 2024, the airport recorded a total of 67,731 metric tonnes of cargo compared to 59,073 metric tonnes in 2023.

SOURCE: UCAA