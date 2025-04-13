Clinical officer arrested drunk on duty

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A clinical officer at Gulu Regional Referral Hospital was arrested on Tuesday morning for allegedly being drunk while on duty at the Children’s ward. The arrest was conducted by the Deputy Resident City Commissioner in charge of Pece-Laroo Division, Peter Banya, following a tip-off by concerned individuals.

The suspect has been identified as Ambrose Otim, a clinical officer attached to the children’s ward at the Hospital.

Banya told Uganda Radio Network on Thursday that after being tipped, he rushed to the hospital, where he found Otim exhibiting signs of drunkenness and unable to work despite dozens of patients waiting in the queue for medical attention.

Banya noted that he didn’t hesitate to arrest Otim after realizing he would put the lives of children in danger due to his status at the time.

Walter Uryek-Wun, the Principal Assistant Secretary at Gulu Regional Referral Hospital, condemned Otim’s behavior, arguing that it’s unprofessional and compromises the quality of health care delivery.

“It’s wrong for a medic to be on duty while drunk because you may end up giving a prescription incorrectly. This is so wrong, and by the public service standing order, a civil servant isn’t allowed to be on duty while drunk,” said Uryek-Wun.

Uryek-Wun said this wasn’t the first time Otim had been involved in reporting to work while drunk, adding that he had been interdicted for months for the same and had just resumed work a few weeks ago. He explained that Otm had undergone rehabilitation at Butabika Hospital and had recovered tremendously by the time he resumed work.

Uryek-Wun said while the Hospital is looking at taking Otim through rehabilitation so that he recovers, there is also a plan to retire him in the public interest from his position due to repeated behaviors of alcoholism.

He, however, noted that it remains unclear how Otim, in his state of drunkenness at the time, was allowed to access the children’s ward, adding that the person in charge of the facility has since been put on notice.

By press time, Otim was reportedly still in Custody at Gulu Central Police Station.

