CID probes over 100 cases of forgeries in nomination documents

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | More than 100 cases of forged signatures, academic papers and other nomination documents, are being investigated by the Electoral and Political offences desk at the Criminal Investigations Directorate- CID.

A detective at CID told URN that several people have lodged complaints accusing nominated candidates of local government and parliamentary positions of forging their signatures, illegally obtaining particulars of their National IDs and presenting forged academic credentials.

“It is shocking that some political candidates accessed documents where people attached their National IDs and illegally obtained their National Identification Numbers –NIN. They went ahead to add them on their nomination documents as their endorsers. That is forgery, theft and impersonation,” a senior officer said.

The Electoral and Political Offenses Desk that is currently headed by Henry Mugumya, is mandated to record and investigate election offences ranging from malpractice, voter bribery, voter assault, voter intimidation, uttering false documents, forgery and electoral related violence.

CID Spokesperson Charles Twine asked all candidates who presented forged or falsified documents to approach the Electoral Commission and replace all forged documents before it’s too late. Police said once CID completes its investigations, culprits will not be spared even if they have just been voted.

The September 4, National Resistance Movement –NRM primaries registered numerous electoral and political offences that ranged from altering of declaration forms, violence, voter intimidation and assault. President Yoweri Museveni later instructed the Inspector General of Police, Martin Ochola, to investigate the malpractice and other incidents that occurred during the NRM primaries.

URN