Church of Uganda lunches 490 Km pilgrimage in memory of Archbishop Luwum

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Church of Uganda has unveiled the annual 450-kilometre-pilgrimage to remember the late Archbishop Church of Uganda Janan Luwum.

According to the Provincial Secretary, Rev. Canon Captain William Ongeng, the pilgrimage will start on Jan 29, 2020, and end on Feb 14. Canon Ongeng says that the pilgrims will among other things retrace the footsteps of the last journey of Archbishop Luwum.

The pilgrimage will start from the Archbishop’s home at Namirembe hill a few meters away from St Paul’s Cathedral were several events that preceded the death of Luwum unfolded.

From Namirembe pilgrims will then proceed to Serena Hotel previously known as Nile Mansions where the archbishop was hastily tried for treason.

From Serena, the journey will proceed to Nakasero State House, which hosted the state research bureau, where he was murdered alongside two cabinet ministers, Oboth Ofumbi and Erinayo Oryema. The holy pursuit will continue via Bombo road all way to Mucwini in Kitgum District where he was laid to rest.

The event will be crowned by a celebration on February 16, a day which the government designated as a public holiday in memory of Archbishop Luwumu.

Canon Ongeng noted that although they are still laying preparations for the event, the organizing committee has since suggested that each individual who will take part contributes 75,000 shillings for feeding along the way and medical support.

The outgoing Archbishop of Church of Uganda, the Most Rev. Stanley Ntagali, says that the planned pilgrimage is not limited to Anglican Church but also other Christians.

Julie Luwum Adriko, Luwum’s son, says that the pilgrimage is a brilliant idea to reflect on the life Luwum went through.

Luwum’s statue is among the Twentieth Century Martyrs on the front of Westminster Abbey in London.

