Chief Justice Owiny-Dollo commended for transforming justice system

Agago, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Chief Justice, Alfonse Chigamoyi Owiny-Dollo, on Saturday held a thanksgiving ceremony to celebrate his life, health, and long-standing service to the nation.

The ceremony, held at Akwee primary School Grounds in Patongo in Patongo Town Council, Agago district, drew hundreds of dignitaries, religious leaders, cultural representatives, government officials, and members of the Acholi community in a show of respect and unity for one of northern Uganda’s most prominent sons.

Born in Agago District, Justice Owiny-Dollo rose through the ranks of legal practice and politics, becoming a Member of Parliament in the early 1990s, contributing to the drafting of Uganda’s 1995 Constitution, serving as Constitutional Court judge, Deputy Chief Justice, and finally ascending to the position of Chief Justice in 2020.

Religious leaders from different denominations praised his integrity, humility, and devotion to justice.

Archbishop Raphael Wokorach p’Mony, the Archbishop of Gulu, led a special prayer for the Chief Justice’s continued wisdom to serve God and the nation.

Archbishop Wokorach also recognized the Chief Justice for his unwavering support to the church and for constructing St. Matthew Catholic Chapel in Aloi, a gesture he said has strengthened the faith of many in the area.

Eng. Hilary Onek, the Minister for Relief, Disaster Preparedness and Refugees, described Owiny Dollo as an intelligent person whose appointment to the position of Chief Justice has brought major transformation in the judicial system.

Chief Justice Owiny-Dollo commended President Museveni for increasing the Judiciary’s budget, which he said has helped in strengthening the judiciary in several fronts.

“You have thanked me for transforming the Judiciary, but it is the President who made it possible,” Owiny Doll said.

He also pledged to continue helping the people even when he retires in six months.

In his closing, President Yoweri Museveni congratulated Chief Justice Owiny-Dollo, and attributed his rise to truth.

Museveni narrated that during the peak of the Alice Lakwena and LRA wars, Owiny-Dollo remained committed and refused to be swayed by tribal hate propagated by many that He [Museveni] hated the Acholi.

“Kony was lying to the people of Northern Uganda that NRM hates them, but Hon. Justice Alfonse is among those who saw the truth, and that is perhaps why we have worked together all these years,” President Museveni stated.

He also commended the Chief Justice for championing Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR), which has helped localize and simplify access to justice, saying the judiciary they inherited decades ago was “childish and unserious.”

The thanksgiving ceremony comes at a time when the judiciary is undergoing reforms aimed at improving access to justice, reducing case backlog, and modernizing court operations, a mission Justice Owiny-Dollo has championed since taking office.

