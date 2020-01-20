Charles Njonjo marks 100th birthday with visit to Uganda

Kabale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kenya’s former Attorney General Charles Njonjo started celebrations leading to his 100th birthday this week by tracking gorillas in Uganda at the weekend.

The former flamboyant and powerful Attorney General of Kenya in the Jomo Kenyatta and early Daniel Arap Moi presidency, was at Mgahinga Gorilla National Park in south western Uganda to track Gorillas as one of the activities leading to the celebration of his birthday due January 23rd 2020.

Njonjo was presented with a tracking certificate upon successfully tracking gorillas in Mgahinga Gorilla National Park.

“It has been a pleasure hosting you and we wish you the best as you look forward to celebrating your 100th birthday. Thank you Njonjo Charles for loving Uganda and visiting Mgahinga Gorilla National Park. The memory of hosting you will live forever,” Uganda Wildlife Authority.

Mr. Njonjo Charles presented with a tracking certificate upon successfully tracking Gorillas in Mgahinga Gorilla National Park. It has been a pleasure hosting you and we wish you the best as you look forward to celebrating your 100th birthday on January 23rd 2020. pic.twitter.com/XLwpzMDITe — Uganda Wildlife (@ugwildlife) January 19, 2020