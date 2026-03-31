Chaos erupts in Kumi over kiosk evictions

Kumi, Uganda | URN | Tension gripped Kumi Municipality on Monday as an enforcement operation to remove kiosks from road reserves descended into chaos, sparking a confrontation between technical officials and political leaders. The Principal Executive Engineer of Kumi Municipality, Henry Mateega, said the operation followed a stakeholders’ resolution aimed at restoring order by clearing illegal structures from road reserves.

Originally scheduled for March 27, the exercise was postponed by seven days at the request of stakeholders and officially commenced today, March 30. The enforcement team began operations around 10:00 a.m., covering Ongino Road and the Main Road before moving to Ngora Road and later Pallisa Road. The exercise progressed smoothly until late in the day when resistance emerged.

According to Mateega, the situation escalated when a group allegedly led by the Mayor intervened to halt the demolition of a kiosk reportedly belonging to him and situated within a road reserve. The structure had already been partially demolished when the team was confronted by individuals said to be goons, sparking a violent clash.

Several enforcement officers were reportedly assaulted during the incident, including Mateega’s assistant, civil engineer Patrick Osire, while police officers on the ground struggled to contain the unrest. Authorities have since called for reinforcements from district security, including the District Police Commander (DPC), to restore order and pursue those involved.

Mateega condemned the incident, accusing political actors of undermining a jointly agreed resolution and disrupting lawful enforcement. “This is not a one-man operation. It is a government initiative aimed at restoring order and public safety, and it will proceed to completion,” he said, emphasizing that all illegal structures within road reserves would be removed without exception.

Meanwhile, Kumi Municipality Mayor Richard Ochom defended his actions, arguing that traders have limited alternative spaces to operate. He accused the enforcement team of selectively targeting his kiosk while ignoring others. “I was elected by the people, and these technical staff are undermining the leadership of the people,” Ochom said, insisting the eviction lacks fairness and adequate consideration for affected traders.On the administrative side, Town Clerk Emmanuel Okaje maintained that the operation is lawful and aligned with directives from the Ministry of Local Government. He reaffirmed the municipality’s commitment to enforcing regulations and restoring order in public spaces.