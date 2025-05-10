CEO Airtel Africa: East Africa continues to demonstrate exceptional growth potential

East Africa Powers Airtel Africa’s growth with strong performance across voice, data and mobile money

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Airtel Africa has reported a resilient performance in its East African operations for the financial year ending March 31, 2025, underscoring the region’s strategic role in the company’s overall success.

East Africa recorded a revenue increase of 13.6% in reported currency to US$1,843 million, up from US$1,622 million in 2024. This growth was driven by strong performances across key segments, with voice contributing US$906 million, data US$755 million, and mobile money US$747 million. The customer base in the region rose by 11.7%, driven largely by the expansion of network coverage and the growing scale of the distribution network.

Sunil Taldar, Managing Director and CEO of Airtel Africa, commented, “East Africa continues to demonstrate exceptional growth potential, driven by strong demand for digital and financial inclusion. Our continued investment in the network and the expansion of 4G infrastructure across East Africa is delivering tangible results for our customers and communities through enhanced connectivity and innovative services. As we look ahead, we remain committed to expanding access and deepening engagement in this high-opportunity region.”

Group-wide, Airtel Africa delivered solid results despite macroeconomic headwinds, with revenue growing by 21.1% in constant currency. Mobile services revenue increased by 19.6%, and mobile money revenue rose by 29.9%. The total customer base grew by 8.7% to 166.1 million, while underlying EBITDA reached US$2,304 million, representing an 18.1% increase in constant currency. Profit after tax improved significantly to US$328 million, compared to a loss of US$89 million in the prior period.

“The recent stability in the operating environment is encouraging, however we remain conscious of global developments that may impact our business. We will remain focused on delivering our strategy to transform the lives of our customers and support economic prosperity across our markets. I want to say a particular thank-you to our customers, partners, governments and regulators for their support and our employees for their unrelenting contribution to the business,” Sunil concluded.