Centurion Owor arrested for defrauding youth in Tororo with fake UPDF recruitment

Tororo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Tororo police is holding Centurion Owor, who has been accused of deceiving many young people in the district with a promise to have them recruited into the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF). Owor allegedly promised to help them join the army but instead took their money and vanished.

Between 2021 and 2022, Owor posed as a military agent, claiming he could secure jobs in the UPDF for eager young recruits. He convinced them to pay for processing documents and securing their place in the army.

However, after receiving the payments, Owor disappeared, cutting off communication with the victims. His actions sparked confusion and anger, with many of the victims and their families filing complaints with the police. This prompted authorities to launch an investigation.

A manhunt was initiated, and after intense efforts, Owor was apprehended earlier this week. He is now facing serious charges, including obtaining money by pretenses and impersonating a military officer.

Moses Mugwe, the Bukedi South region police spokesperson, confirmed that the investigation is still ongoing. He urged any other victims of Owor’s scheme to come forward and share their experiences, so the case can be fully examined.

Owor will soon be taken to court to answer the charges against him.

The police have pledged to ensure justice is served, emphasizing the importance of being vigilant against scams that promise false job opportunities or recruitment schemes. Authorities have also urged the public to report any suspicious activities to the police and avoid falling prey to similar fraudulent schemes in the future.

***

URN