CDF Muhoozi threatens to arrest CID boss Tom Magambo

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | The Chief of Defence Forces-CDF Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba has said he is going to arrest the Director of Criminal Investigations in the Uganda Police Tom Magambo.

In a series of tweets, which he has since deleted, Muhoozi said, the arrest will not stop at Magambo but also at people he works with. “Magambo likes arresting people saying that Mzee has sent him. Well, now it’s his turn to be arrested,” Muhoozi’s tweet reads.

In another tweet on his X page, Muhoozi said Magambo knows what he has done to warrant his arrest. It is not known what prompted Muhoozi’s latest outburst against Magambo but recently, the police arrested two of Muhoozi’s supporters MPs Michael Mawanda of Igara East and Cissy Namujju the woman representative of Lwengo district. Both have since been released pending trial at the anticorruption court.

Muhoozi and his supporters have in the past maintained that particularly Mawanda who plays a key role in the Patriotic League of Uganda; Muhoozi’s political outfit was arrested because of his support for Muhoozi. It is not known who would be behind these arrests that Muhoozi and his supporters allege.

Many people in government including MPs and ministers have all shown their fealty to Muhoozi. In another tweet, Muhoozi said that as the CDF the Uganda police is also under him. “As CDF, I control both UPDF and UPF! If anyone has ANY issues with that he will see,” Muhoozi’s tweet reads.

Muhoozi’s tweets have caused and continue to cause uneasiness in the government. In his latest outbursts, has promised to kill Dr Kizza Besigye, NUP president Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu and his supporters found wearing the party uniforms.

In the past, he has vowed to attack countries such as Kenya, Sudan, DRC, and Egypt among others. President Museveni has in the past spoken out against Muhoozi’s tweets especially those that court controversy. Muhoozi and his supporters have also claimed that his X account has been hacked and that people shouldn’t take these tweets seriously unless he has signed them among other denials.

At some point, he even deactivated his account saying he was going to concentrate on his work as CDF but less than a week later, he would return and continue from where he ended in courting controversy.

*****

URN