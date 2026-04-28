Captain Morgan sails through Gulu Storm, sets new course with Party Captains

Gulu, Uganda | ENTERTAINMENT | In the world of the high seas, a captain isn’t defined by how they handle the calm but by how they command the ship when the heavens open. This past Saturday at Northern Pearl Hostel in Gulu, the launch of the sporty Captain Morgan Takeover faced its own perfect storm.

While persistent early rains threatened the festivities, the new Captain Morgan experience proved unsinkable as the captains and their crews adjusted the sails to steer straight into a high-energy, gamified night.

The new Captain Takeovers represent a shift toward a captain-led, sporty experience where the party people are at the heart of the action. Attendees should now expect an arena of friendly competition featuring games like Anchor Tug, Bucket Brigade for the Rum Run, Giant Ludo, Bean Toss, dedicated Pool Corner as well as crew card games and mini-challenges, ensuring that every corner and reveller is part of the play.

The Captain Morgan Brand Manager, Raymond Karama who was on the ground for the launch, said, “Gulu was the ultimate test of our Captain’s spirit. We sailed through a storm here early on to reclaim our territory with a vibe that is bolder and more interactive than ever. Proud of what we have seen here today and now gladly setting a direct course for Nkozi and Vibes Nzuri next week.”

The transition from storm to sporty spectacle in the hostel gardens was quite smooth. To warm the crowd against the evening chill, the new captains; Jerry Berry, Jokwiz Klean and Abbey Tumusiime led a series of captain-led challenges, high-intensity dance battles, and interactive games that turned the hostel gardens into a lively playing field. The new captains commanded every moment, rallying the crowd through team-based competitions and hype drills that kept spirits high and cups raised.

While every great voyage requires a steady hand, this introduction was about landing a new legacy. And the crowd received their new experience with a roar that echoed into the early morning hours as DJ Wiz J commanded the decks.

If Gulu showed us anything, it’s that a little rain never sank a ship. It only made the final party arrival sweeter. The voyage has only just begun, and the new captains have arrived, ready to conquer every hostel in their path with the next destination in Nkozi.