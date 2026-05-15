Smirnoff boosts DJ Scratch Battle set for May 31 

Kampala, Uganda | ENTERTAINMENT | Smirnoff Uganda will sponsor the 2026 DJ Scratch Battle, set to climax on Sunday, 31st May 2026, at Supremacy Lounge. This partnership marks a major step in Smirnoff’s mission to celebrate the DJs who serve as the heartbeat of Uganda’s vibrant nightlife.

Building on the energy of the Smirnoff Fiestas, this competition is a dedicated platform designed to showcase underground talent. By partnering with the DJ Association of Uganda, Smirnoff is giving turntable artists a chance to elevate to the big stage in a continued celebration of the “We Do We” spirit.

“At Smirnoff, we believe that a great night out is only as good as the person behind the decks. Through our Fiestas, we’ve seen how DJs lead the culture, and now we want to support the technical skill that sets them apart,” said Raymond Karama, Smirnoff Brand Manager. “This battle is a celebration of those who aren’t afraid to be bold and do things their own way.”

Representing the DJ Association of Uganda, Moustey DJ added, “Scratching is a craft that takes years to perfect. This battle is about elevating the standards of DJing in Uganda. Having Smirnoff onboard ensures that our local talent gets the professional spotlight and the reward they deserve.”

The press launch at Supremacy Lounge featured a preview of the scratch battle, giving guests a taste of the precision and showmanship expected at the finale. On May 31st, the stakes will be even higher, with elimination rounds and crowd-judged battles determining who walks away with the UGX 5,000,000 grand prize and the title of Uganda’s top scratch DJ.

Registration remains open for all aspiring scratch masters till May 20th.