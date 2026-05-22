Rethinking how Ugandan SMEs engage with finance

OPINION | ZAKARIAS IDIRO | Uganda’s conversation around SME financing has for years revolved around one central issue: access. Discussions often focus on who qualifies for financing, what banking products exist, and the conditions businesses must meet before receiving support.

While these concerns remain important, I believe the bigger issue today is not simply access to financing, but whether SMEs are prepared and supported enough to act when business opportunities arise.

Many small and medium enterprises do not wake up looking for loans because banks have launched new products. Most entrepreneurs seek financing when faced with a real business trigger — fulfilling a contract, replenishing stock, purchasing equipment, managing seasonal cashflow gaps, or expanding operations to meet growing demand.

The challenge, therefore, is not always the absence of need. In many cases, the need already exists. What matters is whether entrepreneurs recognize the right financing moment early enough, understand the available options, trust the financial institution, and receive support quickly enough to take action before opportunities disappear.

This is why SME banking must move beyond product promotion and focus more on practical business guidance. There is a growing confidence gap within SME financing that is often overlooked. Many entrepreneurs hesitate to approach banks because they are uncertain about which financing solution fits their needs.

Others assume the requirements are too complicated, collateral expectations too high, or approval processes too slow. As a result, businesses delay engagement until opportunities are already slipping away.

In my view, banks must rethink how they build relationships with SMEs. Visibility alone through advertising is no longer enough. Financial institutions must become present in the spaces where SMEs actually operate — markets, business communities, digital platforms, trade hubs, and sector-specific conversations.

When entrepreneurs repeatedly see banks engaging within environments that reflect their realities, financing begins to feel more relevant and accessible.

Equally important is the role of insight. SMEs need more than product brochures and sales pitches. They need guidance that helps them better understand cashflow management, documentation requirements, eligibility expectations, sector challenges, and growth planning.

Through advisory content, customer stories, educational platforms, and practical engagement, banks can build trust long before a customer submits an application.

However, trust and visibility alone are not enough if banks fail on speed. Once an entrepreneur is ready to act, delays can cost businesses critical opportunities.

Efficient processes, timely responses, clear guidance, and faster movement from inquiry to disbursement are increasingly becoming essential components of SME banking.

I believe the future of SME financing in Uganda will belong to institutions that successfully combine visibility, insight, and speed. When SMEs receive the right support at the right time, they do more than access financing.

They grow businesses, create jobs, strengthen trade, and contribute meaningfully to Uganda’s broader economic progress.

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The writer is – Head of SME Banking, Bank of Africa Uganda