Tanzania calls for stronger regional cooperation to protect Lake Victoria

DAR ES SALAAM | Xinhua | Tanzanian Prime Minister Mwigulu Nchemba on Thursday called on East African Community (EAC) member states to strengthen cooperation in protecting and conserving Lake Victoria, saying it is a vital shared resource that supports the livelihoods and economies of millions of people in the region.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the inaugural Lake Victoria Day held in Mwanza City, Nchemba said the lake is not owned by a single country but serves as a unifying resource for the regional bloc.

“Lake Victoria is a resource that connects us as a community, and we must work together to protect its environment, security, and economic potential,” he said.

Shared by Tanzania, Kenya, and Uganda, Lake Victoria is Africa’s largest lake and the world’s second-largest freshwater lake by surface area. It supports millions of people through fishing, transport, agriculture, and trade, but faces growing threats from pollution, climate change, invasive weeds, and environmental degradation.

The event, held under the theme “Our Water, Our Future: Unite for the Sustainability of the Lake Victoria Basin,” brought together representatives from Tanzania, Kenya, and Uganda.

Nchemba said the annual celebrations should help promote sustainable management of water resources, strengthen regional solidarity, and enhance collective responsibility in protecting the lake’s ecosystem.

He said Tanzania would continue cooperating with EAC member states to improve water transport safety systems, address environmental degradation, and expand the use of technology in fisheries monitoring, water quality management, and climate change response.

The EAC is a regional intergovernmental organization with eight member states comprising Burundi, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Kenya, Rwanda, Somalia, South Sudan, Uganda, and Tanzania. ■