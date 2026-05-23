AI: Africa has 18 months – after that, we become tenants again

An open letter on artificial intelligence, sovereignty, and the continent’s last honest chance to lead.

COMMENT | ABBY JAMES TUMUSIIME | There is a quiet conversation happening right now in the corridors of power in San Francisco, Beijing, Washington, and Brussels. It is a conversation about which continents will own the next century and which will rent it. Africa is not in that conversation.

I do not write this from despair. I write it from unusual access. I was born in Kampala, raised in Stockholm, and have spent the last decade building artificial intelligence systems with my own hands. I have been in dialogue with African government leaders on AI strategy, and I have built and shipped AI products serving real users. The window for Africa to enter the global AI economy on its own terms is roughly eighteen months wide. After that, the architecture of the next century calcifies, and we spend the rest of our lives as tenants in systems built by others, for others, and priced for others.

The Quiet Catastrophe

Every African child born this year will live their entire economic life inside systems being designed without them. The models that will diagnose their illnesses, price their credit, and govern their access to public services are being trained right now on data that does not include African languages, African medical imagery, African soils, or voices that sound like ours.

This is not a conspiracy. It is geography. The data, the compute, the capital, and the engineers do not live in Africa in any meaningful quantity, so the systems reflect the world of their builders. AI will work extraordinarily well for the people whose realities it was trained on and poorly or not at all for the rest of us. We will pay licensing fees to use it, hand over our data to train it, and become a consumer market for someone else’s intelligence layer. We have seen this movie before, with industrial machinery, with computing, with the internet. Each time, Africa entered late and built almost nothing that was ours. This time will be different only if we make it different.

Why the Window is So Short

Three realities are converging. Foundational models are crystallizing, and the cost of including African data at the foundational layer is small, while retrofitting it later is enormous. Regulation is forming in the EU, the US, China, and the Gulf, and the countries absent from those rooms will inherit rules they did not write. And talent is consolidating into a few labs in a few cities, with every African engineer who leaves lost to the continent for a decade. We lose them not because we lack capability, but because we have not built institutions worth staying for. The clock is not metaphorical. It is calendrical.

What Becomes Possible If We Act

I do not believe in describing danger without describing possibility. In agriculture, where over sixty percent of sub-Saharan Africans work, a farmer can hold a phone to a banana plant and learn instantly whether it carries the wilt that has destroyed harvests for decades. The models exist. The phones are in their pockets. What does not yet exist is the African data layer that makes these tools work for our realities. I am building hardware for this. Kilimorobotics.co is producing a family of autonomous farming machines engineered for African conditions: the soils, plot sizes, crop varieties, and energy realities no Western or Chinese robotics company has prioritized. The first pilot production units are coming off manufacturing lines this year.

In healthcare, where sub-Saharan Africa has roughly one doctor per five thousand people, AI multiplies the capacity of the workers we already have. A community health worker with a phone can flag pneumonia from a cough, identify malaria from a blood smear, and route urgent cases to the nearest facility. This needs no breakthrough research, only deployment and the will to put it in frontline hands.

In governance, the African Union estimates the continent loses one hundred and forty-eight billion dollars every year to corruption, much of it through procurement fraud, shell companies, and collusive tendering. I built Anansiwatch.com to address exactly this: a sovereign AI platform built only for African governments that maps hidden ownership, detects collusion in tenders, and screens suppliers in real time. We do not sell it to private corporations or Western auditors, because the conflict of interest at the heart of every Western anti-corruption tool is that they sell to both sides of the table. African problems, African builders, African ownership of the intelligence layer.

In education, our most valuable resource is our youth. By 2050, one in four humans alive will be African. I founded Yigaai.com, Africa’s premier AI-powered tech institute, because I refused to wait for the establishment to adapt. It combines live classes with twenty-four hour AI tutoring, so a student in Mbarara or Lusaka gets the same instruction as one in Stockholm or San Francisco. To enter this age as builders, we need to train the next million African engineers within ten years. Yigaai is one institution attempting it. We need fifty more.

There is creative sovereignty too. Every African business will soon compete against Western rivals generating marketing at a hundred times the speed and a thousandth of the cost. I founded Mofano.ai to close that gap, turning a single brand kit into an endless stream of on-brand content, localized for the markets African businesses actually sell into. It is creative infrastructure for the continent’s businesses.

What Must Happen Now

I cannot build the continent. Five things must happen in parallel. African governments must invest in sovereign compute on African soil. Training institutions must scale tenfold within five years. The African Union must convene now to harmonize AI regulation that protects our data sovereignty and mandates language inclusion. African capital must back African AI builders at scale, because the total deployed last year was less than a single US lab spent on one training run.

And every African with skill, capital, or influence must individually choose to bet on the continent rather than away from it. There is no policy that replaces that choice.

Let me conclude by saying that, I am 28. I was raised in two worlds, the streets of Kampala and the institutions of Stockholm. I am self-taught. I left traditional education early because I could see it was preparing me for an economy about to be replaced. I built Anansi Watch, Yigaai, Mofano, and Kilimorobotics not as a portfolio but as a position: that Africans can build the systems that govern Africa, that we do not have to be served, and that there is still a seat at the table if we move now.

The conversation in San Francisco, Beijing, Washington, and Brussels will continue with or without us. The systems will be built with or without us. The future will arrive with or without us. The only question is whether we walk into it as architects or as customers.

We have 18 months to choose.

I have chosen.

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Abby James Tumusiime is a Swedish-Ugandan AI architect and the founder of Anansi Watch, Yigaai, Mofano, and Kilimorobotics. He operates from Stockholm and Kampala, and has been in dialogue with African government leaders on artificial intelligence strategy and digital sovereignty.