Reach A Hand Africa film ‘The Unforgivable’ earns 6 Uganda Film Festival nominations

Kampala, Uganda | ENTERTAINMENT | The Unforgivable, an advocacy film by Reach A Hand Africa that highlights men’s involvement in family planning, has earned six nominations in various categories at the Uganda Film Festival, 2026.

Produced by Reach A Hand Africa Chief Executive Officer Humphrey Nabimanya, the film is part of the organisation’s creative and social impact storytelling under the #MenPlus Project, which promotes positive male engagement in family planning and broader sexual and reproductive health (SRH).

The film is one of three key productions under the Men+ creative series, alongside Operation Salongo by Denis D Junior and Wuuzi by David Mukama, all of which explore different dimensions of men’s roles in maternal health, family planning and household decision-making.

The Unforgivable, directed by Matovu Martin Eric, tells the story of Salaama, a teacher whose seemingly stable life is shattered when her husband’s job loss leads him into alcohol abuse and violence. Her traumatic childhood resurfaces as she is forced to confront cycles of abuse she thought she had escaped. The film explores intergenerational trauma, domestic violence and the struggle between revenge and healing, as Salaama fights to protect her daughter while seeking emotional liberation.

Together, the three films form part of Reach A Hand Africa’s broader Men+ Project, which seeks to challenge harmful norms around masculinity and increase men’s participation in family planning and maternal health decision-making. The project uses creative storytelling as a tool to spark dialogue, shift perceptions and promote shared responsibility in relationships and families.

“These nominations are a testament to the individual and collective efforts of the amazing cast and crew who brought this work of art to life,” said Humphrey Nabimanya, Chief Executive Officer of Reach A Hand, Africa. He noted that the recognition reflects the growing power of creative arts in driving social change and advancing conversations around men’s involvement in family health.

The Uganda Film Festival nominations further highlight the role of film as a powerful advocacy tool, amplifying stories that challenge stigma, encourage reflection and promote healthier, more informed communities.