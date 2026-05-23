Peruth Chemutai wins second Diamond League title in Xiamen

Xiamen, China | URN | Uganda’s Olympic champion Peruth Chemutai produced a commanding performance to win her second Diamond League title in the women’s 3000 metres steeplechase at the Xiamen Wanda Diamond League meeting in China on Saturday 23rd.

Chemutai clocked 8 minutes and 51.06 seconds to finish ahead of Kenyan-born Winfred Yavi, who represents Bahrain and crossed the line in 8:51.54, while Kenya’s reigning world champion Faith Cherotich settled for third place in 8:52.53.

The highly competitive race attracted some of the world’s top steeplechase athletes, with the leading three runners all finishing under the nine-minute mark in a closely contested final.

Chemutai maintained a strong pace throughout the race and managed to hold off a late challenge from Yavi, who posted a season-best performance. Cherotich also remained in contention for much of the race before finishing third after a tactical battle among the leading athletes.

Peruth Chemutai said the victory was a result of hard work and determination, noting that competing against some of the world’s best athletes pushed her to deliver one of her strongest performances of the season. She added that the win has boosted her confidence ahead of upcoming international championships as she continues to prepare for major global competitions.

“I am very happy to win here in Xiamen because the competition was very strong and everyone in the race was prepared to fight for victory; this performance gives me confidence and motivation as I continue preparing for the major championships ahead while representing Uganda,” Chemutai said.

The victory further highlights Uganda’s growing presence in long-distance athletics on the international stage, with Chemutai continuing to demonstrate consistency against elite competition.

The President of Uganda Athletics, Dominic Otuchet, praised Chemutai for the achievement, describing the performance as a strong statement ahead of upcoming international championships.

Otuchet said the result reflects the hard work being invested by athletes and technical teams in preparation for elite competitions. “We are proud of Peruth Chemutai for once again flying Uganda’s flag high on the international stage, for winning against such a strong field shows her class, determination and consistency, and this performance gives us confidence as we prepare for the major championships ahead,” Otuchet said.

The result is expected to boost Uganda’s preparations for forthcoming international competitions as Chemutai continues to cement her place among the world’s leading steeplechase athletes.