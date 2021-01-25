Can the NUP election wave change Uganda’s politics forever?

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | There are mixed reactions among political Analysts about the possible effect of the voting wave that saw the National Unity Platform, a new political outfit, win a majority of parliamentary and district leadership positions in recent elections.

The National Unity Platform, headed by Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu won nine out of the ten Parliamentary positions in Kampala, and the majority of the positions in Greater Masaka, Wakiso, Mukono, Mpigi, and parts of Busoga, among others.

The party also won the majority of the positions in district councils within Buganda. Yasin Ssekamatte, a Kampala based political Analyst says that such political waves are a reflection of frustration by those yearning for change, even when that change cannot bring eloquent leaders on board.

Ssekamatte downplays the argument that political waves bring in bad leaders noting that any person is capable of being a good leader if they can serve the interests of the electorate.

Dr Fredrick Golooba Mutebi an independent Researcher and Analyst says that political waves can be used to build strong political institutions and contribute to strengthening Multiparty democracy in the country.

Edris Tenywa, a Kampala-based businessman fears that the wave election cannot deliver the much-needed change since leaders that are voted into power end up not being accountable to the electorate.

However, Charity Ahimbisibwe, the Acting Coordinator of the Citizens Coalition Electoral Democracy in Uganda (CCEDU) argues that it’s time for Uganda to define its priorities as a country so that leaders who can push for the same are elected instead of simply voting colours and political shades.

Ahimbisibwe says that with such political waves, the citizenry will continue voting for new people who need more time to study and understand the concerns of the people.

