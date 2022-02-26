Cameroon offers financial assistance to AFCON stampede victims

Yaoundé, Cameroon | Xinhua | The Cameroonian government on Friday provided assistance worth XAF 80 million (about 136,724 U.S. dollars) to assist family members of eight victims who lost their lives following a stampede outside a stadium in Yaounde, the Cameroonian capital, hosting the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

“This is support from the president of the republic to assist you to bury your loved ones and organize funerals for them. We are deeply sorry for what happened and hope you recover faster from the trauma,” said Naseri Paul Bea, the governor of the Centre Region where Yaounde, the Cameroonian capital, is located while handing over the cash at a ceremony.

Eight people died and 38 others got injured in the stampede as football fans tried to make their way into the stadium where a crucial knockout game between Cameroon and Comoros was played in late January.

The 38 people injured in the tragedy have since been discharged from the hospital after treatment.

Cameroon hosted AFCON from Jan. 9 to Feb. 6.

