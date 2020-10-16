Bwanika to rekindle presidential ambitions in post-Museveni Uganda

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Despite stooping to seek a parliamentary position for Kimanya-Kabonera division in the recently created Masaka city, the former President General of the People’s Development Party-PDP, Dr Abed Bwanika affirms his resolve to compete for the country’s top leadership office.

Using the analogy of hot porridge, Bwanika says the porridge (of removing President Museveni) is still very hot and for now, they have agreed to let Robert Kyagulanyi taste it first but when it becomes more manageable, he will stand for president in a post-Museveni Uganda.

Bwanika was on Thursday nominated on the National Union Platform-NUP party ticket at the Electoral Commission’s offices in Masaka for the 2021 general elections, to face off with NRM’s Robert Asiimwe, Democratic Party’s Jude Mbabali and the Forum for Democratic Change-FDC candidate Godfrey Kayemba.

He will face off with independent candidates; Hassan Lubyayi and Herbert Zikusooka. Bwanika insists he has not given up on his presidential ambitions despite losing to President Yoweri Museveni in the last three consecutive elections.

In the last general elections, Abed Bwanika emerged fourth with 89,005 votes, behind Amama Mbabazi who scored 136,519 votes, FDC’s Kizza Besigye in the second position with 3,508,687 votes while President Museveni was declared the winner with 5,971,872 votes

According to him, he has just given a break to the presidential contest, to rally behind other opposition change seeking forces to depose President Museveni from the top office which he will also seek any time in the future.

Bwanika has now joined a political caravan with NUP opposition candidates in Nyendo-Mukungwe Masaka, arguing that their agenda is win Masaka city, a formidable leadership team capable of introducing the best ideas to propel its much-desired development and prosperity

Mathias Mpuuga Nsamba, the incumbent Masaka Municipality MP who was nominated NUP candidate for Kimanya-Kabonera Division says they have braved for the tough challenges against their plans of reaching out to their targeted audiences while moving their campaigns.

In conformity with the Ministry of Health COVID-19 prevention guidelines, the Electoral Commission prohibited candidates from conducting mass rallies as a mode of campaigning and advised they instead embrace the alternative communication channels.

Mpuuga says in their observance of the Covid-19 standard operating procedures-SOPs, they will not be constrained to observe the improper instructions deliberately intended to curtail their efforts of passing out the campaign messages.

NUP’s Mpuuga will tussle for Nyendo-Mukungwe Division MP seat with NRM’s Sarah Kiyimba, DP’s Fred Mukasa Mbidde and independent candidates, Michael Ssekabira, Daniel Ntale Kissekka and Peter Ssempa.

*****

URN