Busia taxi drivers shift operations to neighboring districts



Busia, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Taxi drivers in Busia have shifted their operations to neighboring districts.

The development follows a continued government ban on public transport on border districts as a way of stopping the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Last week, President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni allowed public means of transport to resume in only the districts that do not border the country and continued to impose the ban on the border districts including Busia for another 21 days.

Now taxi drivers and conductors from Busia have opted to shift and work in the districts of Bugiri, Iganga and Mbale among others.

Iddi Mona, the chairperson Busia Taxi Drivers and Conductors Association says that the drivers are having peaceful talks with colleagues from neighboring districts to allow them work there before the ban on the border districts is lifted.

He said that the president was not fair to leave their businesses closed and allow others to operate.

Abdul Ssekubwa, a taxi driver says that though they are gambling with life, the decision to operate in neighboring districts may also result into conflicts.

Bandar Mulema, a driver at Jinja stage says that the situation has continued to worsen since the lockdown due to debts on loans. He said his family has even gone days without having food.

Aramazani Manyiri, another taxi driver says they have already encountered challenges working in other districts as some stage managers have rejected them.

